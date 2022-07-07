Three clubs linked with Manuel Akanji

Kolkata, July 7: The future of Manuel Akanji at Borussia Dortmund seems to be up in the air following the signings of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Swiss international has done a pretty decent job for the German giants since his move from FC Basel in 2018. However, it seems highly unlikely that he will remain a Dortmund player after the transfer window.

A number of top clubs in Europe are monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old ball playing defender. Akanji was fairly a regular for Borussia Dortmund last season having made 35 appearances across all competitions scoring once in the process.

In total, the Switzerland international has made a total of 155 appearances for Borussia Dortmund till date while also getting capped 41 times for his country. Here, we look at three potential destinations of the defender.

Inter Milan

Inter narrowly missed out on the Serie A title last season with their rivals AC Milan dethroning them. Simone Inzaghi's side will certainly have their eyes on reclaiming the Scudetto this season and have been linked with a move for Akanji.

Inter have plenty of quality and depth at the heart of the defence but could still strengthen with the addition of Akanji, especially if Milan Skriniar leaves the club.

Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer and Akanji has been rumoured to bea target. The Gunners are not particularly short of options at the heart of the defence with Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari at their disposal.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be in search of a ball playing defender and Akanji certainly fits the bill. He is either footed and assured on the ball and can spray passes from backline quite effortlessly.

Manchester United

United failed to impress defensively last season and Erik ten Hag is quite evidently looking to address the situation. The Red Devils are well-stacked in terms of numbers at the back but have missed the consistency.

Skipper Harry Maguire had a season to forget while big signing Raphael Varane has also struggled to make much impact. Akanji will definitely be an upgrade at Old Trafford over the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones.