Three clubs Robert Lewandowski could join if Barcelona fail to land him

Kolkata, July 12: One of the best players in the world right now -- Robert Lewandowski -- is expected to make a switch this summer.

The Bayern Munich superstar has made it pretty evident that he is desperate to see his time at the Bavarian club end this summer.

The Polish international is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona and the Catalan giants also want to sign him.

However, the move is far from done due to the poor financial situation of the Blaugrana.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Lewandowski is expected to be off-loaded by Bayern Munich even if Barcelona fail to come up with the finances to make the deal happen.

Here, we look at three potential destinations of the 33-year-old if Barcelona fail to sign him this summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea's struggles up front has been pretty well documented over the last decade or so as their number nine curse continues to go on. The West London club shattered their club record fee last summer to bring back Romelu Lukaku from Inter and the deal did not work at all. The Belgian has made his way back to Inter on loan as Chelsea look to sign a new striker. Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers in the modern era and could put an end to Chelsea's striker issues.

Manchester United

United have been rocked by the news of Cristiano Ronaldo looking for an exit from the club for the second time in his career. The Portuguese superstar shone in an otherwise poor campaign for the Red Devils last time out and is believed to be looking for a move away due to lack of Champions League football. Lewandowski could prove to be solid replacement of Ronaldo and probably an upgrade as well as he is four years younger than Ronaldo.

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG are a club who have all the resources to make a deal for Lewandowski possible and form a quartet of Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Lewandowski up front. The Ligue 1 holders could make quite a statement if they can make this deal happen. The addition of a player of his caliber would make the Parisian club Champions League candidates.