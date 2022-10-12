Three clubs that could target PSV Eindhoven sensation Cody Gakpo in January

Bengaluru, Oct. 12: PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo could be a subject of a tug-of-war in the January transfer window as according to rumours, as many as three European giants are seeking a deal.

The 2022–23 season's first few months have seen the young player shine. This season, he has scored an astounding 13 goals in 16 appearances, nine of which have come in the Eredivisie. Additionally, he has two goals for Holland under Louis van Gaal this season, and he is anticipated to be a key player for the Dutch in the World Cup.

As he has become a key player for his teams in recent years, the 23-year-old has seen his stock skyrocket. As per rumours, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid all are showing a strong interest in him and a movement could be expected as early as January.

Manchester United

The Old Trafford club tracked the 23-year-old player throughout last summer before ultimately pulling the plug following the capture of Antony. However, the club remain interested in getting an attacker due to the concerning future of Cristiano Ronaldo and the injury issues of Anthony Martial.

Gakpo is viewed as someone by the Dutch manager who can lead the line for the Red Devils and can also play in multiple positions throughout. United are expected to conclude a deal in the near future and considering other clubs' interests they may launch an offer as soon as in January.

Real Madrid

The Spanish giants also reportedly have joined the race for him and could make an offer in January. With Marco Asensio set to leave the club as a free agent next summer and Eder Hazard's future up in the air, Gakpo now looks to be a viable target for the Los Blancos. Madrid have invested in young talents in the last few years and an interest in Gakpo matches their new transfer policy.

Arsenal

The Gunners are another side who are said to be keeping track of Gakpo's future. Arsenal are well stacked in the offensive third in the first-team lineup but it appears Mikel Arteta is pushing for a versatile forward that can make regular goal contributions. Considering Gakpo's versatility of playing anywhere across the front three, he could play a good first in the first-team line-up. Although getting a midfielder could be Arsenal's main priority in January.