Three clubs to have been offered the chance of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Three Premier League clubs have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal outcast Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The Gunners are believed to be keen to sell the versatile midfielder this summer but could also be open to a loan move with the option of a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old is a product of Arsenal’s famous youth academy that has produced the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah. However, unlike the trio, Maitland-Niles has not been able to break into Mikel Arteta's first-team plans.

The Englishman broke into the first-team fold at the Emirates back in 2017 but could not do enough to warrant a regular spot before being shipped out on a number of loan spells.

Maitland-Niles has made a total of 132 appearances for the Gunners but clearly, Arteta does not fancy him. The five-time capped England international won the Europa Conference League with Roma under the guidance of Jose Mourinho last season but the Serie A giants opted against signing him permanently.

Here, we will take a look at three clubs who have been offered the chance to sign the 24-year-old.

West Ham United

West Ham United seem to be in dire need of reinforcements following a dismal start to their new campaign. They are currently bottom of the table without scoring a single goal. Maitland-Niles could prove to be a solid addition to the Hammers mainly thanks to his versatility.

Southampton

Southampton have had a decent start to the season but that is largely due to their manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. The Saints neither have a solid squad depth nor have plenty of quality. Maitland-Niles could prove to be a solid signing for them thanks to his adaptability. He can play anywhere in midfield and in either full-back position which makes him a perfect player for Hasenhüttl who likes to tinker with his tactics.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are heavily tipped for an immediate relegation after making their way back to the Premier League. The Cherries have a quality young manager in Scott Parker but they lack quality as well as depth. Someone like Maitland-Niles could prove to be a signing who could save their season.