Three clubs who earned most from player sales in transfer window

Kolkata, September 9: The summer transfer window again saw spending records being broken, mainly by Premier League sides. The English top tier alone spent more than Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A combined.

However, someone's gain is another one's loss. A couple of selling sides this summer made sure that they secure optimum value for their players, resulting in a couple of high-profile deals that generated a lot of money in their bank accounts.

Here we look at such three clubs who made sure to acquire the most from their player sales-

1. Ajax- €216m

The Dutch giants have almost lost half of its first team players this summer with as many as seven notable departures registered. A significant chunk of money alone has come from Manchester United who signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez for a fee combined close to €150 Million. The rest of the money they generated from the sale of Sebastian Haller to Dortmund, and Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich to name a few.

2. Manchester City- €159m

Probably a very surprising name in this list, the defending Premier League winners are mostly known for their spending habits. However, this summer they have been massively clinical in the market and almost have spent pretty much similar to what they have earned through sales. City sold three of its leading stars Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Oleksandr Zinchenko to rivals Arsenal and Chelsea for a significant transfer fee who were struggling to get first-team minutes.

3. SL Benfica- €127m

The Portuguese giants are known for their remarkable selling model and once again this summer they managed to cash in on one of their stars. With Darwin Nunez's €85 million sale to Liverpool, Benfica set a new record for the highest transfer fee it has ever received. They have also sold seven other first-team players from the squad generating the third most money from player sales this summer.