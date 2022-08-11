Three cost-effective deals Manchester United could look at after Marko Arnautovic withdrawal

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Manchester United are still expected to bring a new center-forward to Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window, with new manager Erik ten Hag looking to add more quality options upfront.

The Dutchman is reportedly seeking a different profile than his current striking options Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, with the Portuguese superstar reportedly pushing over an exit, getting a new attacker seems to now have emerged as a more primary necessity.

However, it is understood that with the side still looking for more transfers in other couples of areas, the club are only seeking strikers who could be cost-effective and would be okay with a backup role in the side.

Former Stoke City and current Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic was linked with a move however, the move has collapsed. United hence are continuing their pursuit of a new signing and here are three strikers who could fit the bill:

1. Moussa Dembele

Dembele has walked into his final year at Lyon meaning he would be available for a cut-price deal. With no contract extension with Lyon lined up yet, the English giants could apparently sign him for as low as £10-15m. The French striker has been a good source of goals in his Ligue 1 career and is coming off a great last season where he scored 22 goals and assisted five times across all competition. At just 25 years of age, alongside being extremely inexpensive, he could be a great acquisition for the long term as well.

2. Sasa Kalajdzic

United are reportedly also keeping tabs on the 6ft 7inch center-forward, who could be available for around £15 million. The Austrian netted six goals in just 15 appearances in Bundesliga for Stuttgart last term after an injury-hit campaign. He has just one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga outfit. Considering his big frame and natural goal-scoring ability, the 25-year-old could be a good addition as well.

3. Alvaro Morata

The Spanish international's stakes have fallen massively since his exit from Chelsea, however, as a squad player, he could provide a massive depth and quality to the roster. Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to listen to offers for the 29-year-old who only has a year left in his deal. United could take a chance with his signing with a cut-price deal.