Three deals Chelsea could complete before transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Chelsea are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs before the deadline with the London giants reportedly seeking as many as three high-profile signings.

New co-owner Todd Boehly has already spent around £160million on new arrivals - Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, and Kalidou Koulibaly to kickstart the Blues’ new era. However, it is evident that manager Thomas Tuchel needs more reinforcements in a depleted squad.

With just a little less than a week remaining in the transfer deadline, these are three deals the Blues are reportedly working on to complete:

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Following the departure of Timo Werner and the lackluster form of Kai Havertz at the top, the German manager is exploring a solution from the market. It is understood that he has reached out to his former Dortmund player over a deal and there have been positive exchanges.

Aubameyang, who only joined Barcelona on a free deal last January, could reportedly arrive at Stamford Bridge before the deadline with Chelsea now making an official bid close to £20m. The Spanish side are reportedly asking for a fee of around £25m, however, it is understood that this deal is just a matter of time.

2. Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are reportedly also interested in a deal to bring the Everton starlet to the club this summer. The Blues could lose Pulisic and Ziyech this summer with both pushing for an exit, so their interest in the English prodigy makes sense. A deal for Gordon however is not imminent with Everton playing hardball. But the Blues are now expected to bid around £60m for Gordon and it is huge for a youngster who has scored only four goals in his Everton career. Consequently, there remains a big chance the deal can be done before the transfer window closes.

3. Wesley Fofana

Tuchel is also desperate for a center-back and the Leicester defender is reportedly the prime target for the Blues. Chelsea reportedly have already made an offer close to £70m for Fofana which has been duly rejected. But the English side are expected to make another offer in the coming days and it is believed that anything close to £85m could conclude the deal.