Three deals Premier League clubs can complete before transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 31: With less than a day to go until the summer 2022 transfer window slams shut for Premier League clubs, all the sides are working on their few last pieces of business before the clock strikes.

While some massive moves have taken place so far, a few other big-money moves are right on the verge of getting done. Plenty of clubs are scrambling to get deals over the line on the final day and here are the three deals that can be completed before the deadline:

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The 33-year-old had played only half of the campaign with the Blaugrana joining them last January. He led the goal-scoring chart immediately however with Robert Lewandowski on board he has fallen down the pecking order at FC Barcelona. The Spanish side are now open to letting him leave and Chelsea who are struggling for a number nine in the side are said to be chasing the 33-year-old.

The Premier League club have already seen a number of bids rejected with both sides still on the table for a resolution. Now as per the latest rumours, the two parties are now very close to reaching an agreement for €23 million plus bonuses for him.

2. Manuel Akanji

Manchester City have become active on the last day of the transfer window with Pep Guardiola seemingly looking to add more strength to his backline with the signing of the Dortmund defender. Amid continued injury problems at center-back and an incredibly hectic fixture schedule, City are now close to signing Manuel Akanji as cover. The 27-year-old versatile defender only has a year remaining in his deal and could cost just €17 million.

3. Sergino Dest

Although Manchester United's transfer business has mostly been done with just Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka expected to be the final arrival, the Old Trafford side however are keeping their doors open for a final push to land the Barcelona fullback.

However, the US international's arrival is dependent on the future of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Ten Hag has clearly indicated that the 23-year-old is not his plan and the club are actively looking for buyers. As of now, it is understood that both West Ham and Crystal Palace have shown interest. If a deal gets done for Wan Bissaka, either on loan or permanently, United could push for a last-minute deal for Dest.