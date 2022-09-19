Three deserving players who have been snubbed by their national teams ahead of international break

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Club football will experience the final international break ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The national team managers will be looking forward to preparing their sides for the upcoming showpiece in Qatar later this year.

We have seen plenty of surprises from national team managers while naming their latest squads. While some players have made the cut despite struggling at their respective clubs, some in-form players have been overlooked.

In this article, we will take a look at three players who have been omitted by their national managers despite meriting a chance.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is finally starting to prove his worth at Manchester United after a disappointing first season at the club. The Englishman managed to score just five goals and produced three assists in 38 games last season but has looked like a much-improved player this campaign.

The 22-year-old has found the back of the net three times already this season in eight games and finally seems to be getting to his best. Despite his excellent showings for the Red Devils, Sancho has been overlooked by Gareth Southgate who has favoured struggling wingers like Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen ahead of him.

James Maddison

Leicester City have made a dismal start to the season and find themselves at the rock bottom of the table. Brendan Rodgers' side have lost six out of their seven games so far while drawing just one but James Maddison has still managed to catch the eye.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and produced one assist in six league games so far. Maddison has clearly been a lot more impressive compared to players like Mason Mount and Jack Grealish but has still been overlooked by Southgate.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has seen quite a phenomenal development at Arsenal over the years. The Brazilian international was thoroughly impressive last season but visibly needed to work on his end product. He has clearly worked on that this season as he looks devastating for Arsenal on the left flank.

Martinelli has three goals in six league games so far this campaign and will be gutted to miss out on a place in the Brazil squad along with his new Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus and defender Gabriel Magalhaes.