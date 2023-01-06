Three Enzo Fernandez alternatives Chelsea could sign in January

Bengaluru, January 6: Chelsea may have to turn their attention elsewhere as their possibility of landing Benfica sensation Enzo Fernandez has hit a roadblock, according to some rumors.

The Blues reportedly made the Argentina midfielder their prime target for the January window as Graham Potter looks to improve the current squad after a disappointing start to the season.

Potter apparently views investing in the middle as priority as players like N'Golo Kante and Jorginho haven't signed new contracts and are aging, while other options have not yet made an impression.

Following his fantastic World Cup campaign with Argentina, in which he was awarded Young Player of the Tournament, Fernandez was Chelsea's main target moving into January.

But the Blues' refusal to meet his €120 million release clause has caused issues. The best offer Chelsea have reportedly submitted stands at €85m, which Benfica have deemed not good enough.

Should the Blues be made to give up their pursuit of the 21-year-old, here are three players who are worth considering in the January window:

1. Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Moises Caicedo was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier and the Blues could reignite their interest. The Ecuador international is a box-to-box midfielder which is something Chelsea currently lack.

Caicedo made his progress under Potter and has thrived under Roberto De Zerbi since the departure of Yves Bissouma. The English manager could use his former connection to land him and he could be available for a lesser fee close to €60-70 million mark.

2. Declan Rice

Chelsea's long-standing interest in the West Ham midfielder could revive once again in these circumstances. He has been linked with a return to Chelsea for the past three years.

And with West Ham struggling to make any notable impact this term, he could finally be persuaded to depart. He however will also cost a good fortune.

A fee close to €100 million could be his fee. But, with significant Premier League experience, the excellent all-round midfielder will definitely be a massive addition to the rank.

3. Edson Alvarez

Chelsea were linked with a deadline-day move this summer but saw a £43m offer rejected for him. An excellent defensive midfielder who is well capable of link-up attack and defense, the Mexico international can make any team better.

The 25-year-old pushed for a move in the summer and considering the current situation if Chelsea show interest, the move could well be on the cards in January.