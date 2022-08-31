Three failed Manchester United summer transfer pursuits

Bengaluru, Aug 31: The ongoing summer transfer window turned out to be a record-breaking one for Manchester United with the side plunging a massive €225m on new signings - most by the Premier League side in a window.

The club have signed Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Antony this summer with another deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also on the horizon. The club have made plenty of right decisions in terms of incoming however there has still been a number of players that got away this summer.

Here we have taken a look at three such deals that came close to an Old Trafford entry but could not materialize:

Frenkie De Jong

Initially, the Barcelona midfielder was regarded as the priority signing for Ten Hag. United apparently had agreed on a fee with the Catalan side as well however a deal could not be completed due to the player's unwillingness to move. United spent around two months behind the Dutch midfielder before changing their route and splashing the cash instead on Casemiro.

Adrien Rabiot

The Juventus midfielder was considered a cost-effective alternative to De Jong next. United reached the player's and Italian side camp's entourage and apparently a move was agreed upon. However, United did not agree to the significant wage demand proposed by the French midfielder and the club walked away from the deal.

Jurrien Timber

The Ajax defender could have been the first Manchester United signing under Ten Hag with United apparently securing almost every possible bit to land the defender. However, as per rumors, Timber was advised not to move to the English side ahead of the World Cup by his national team manager Louis Van Gaal as his playing time over there will not be guaranteed. Timber opted to remain at the Amsterdam club signing a new deal while United instead roped in his team-mate, Lisandro Martinez.