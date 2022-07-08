Three free agents marquee signings Premier League clubs could complete this summer

Bengaluru, July 8: Every transfer window a crazy amount of money is being spent in Premier League as clubs look to strengthen their respective side. The ongoing 2022 summer window looks to be no different. With record-breaking signings like Darwin Nunez or Erling Haaland, the occurring transfer window promises to be another big affair for English football.

But amidst the chaos of the hundreds of millions, also there are a lot of marquee talents still available for nothing in the free-agent market. With June 30 the final day of many players' contracts, there is no shortage of some top free agents who are now officially uncontracted to any clubs.

There are possibilities of some unreal bargains to be found and here are three of the best players who are still available for free to be signed by the English top sides:

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine is currently a free agent after a seven-year stint at Juventus. The former Old Lady attacker struggled for fitness and form in the last two years but there's no doubt at just 28 yards of age, his peak years could yet be ahead of him. The Argentine is technically supreme and has the versatility that any top side could be attracted to, more due to his free availability. He has recently been linked with Manchester United.

The AC Milan captain has parted ways with the Serie A winners after seven long years. Since signing for AC Milan from AS Roma, he has amassed over 247 appearances for the Rossoneri. However, over the last one and half years, he has lost his first-team spot in the side. The Italian defender has struggled to maintain his standard in recent time but he is only 27 and still has time on his side to turn things around. Considering his former expertise and leadership skill, getting him on a free deal would be a massive boost for many top sides. He has been linked with Fulham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United recently.

Isco

After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco has finally left the La Liga giants. With five Champions league titles and three La Liga medals, Isco is one of the most adorned players of all time. However, despite such a huge amount of acclaim, his time at Bernabeu has been somewhat mixed. He was once considered amongst the best midfielders in the world however over the last few years, he slowly fell down to the pecking order being only a sporadic presence on the team. But at just 30 years of age, there's no doubt he still has a lot of top years left in him and a plethora of clubs could benefit from getting him, that too for a free deal. The likes of West Ham and Newcastle United have been linked with him so far.