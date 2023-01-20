Three free agents Premier League clubs could consider this January

Bengaluru, January 13: The January transfer window is currently in full swing and negotiations, and agreements are all already taking place right around England.

However, through the midway of the season, the winter window is a tough time to negotiate deals for preferable targets.

Keeping that in mind, Premier League clubs with lesser budgets and a lack of choices could dip into the market to rope in players who are currently free agents.

In most cases, high-profile players are not available in the winter window, but this time around a number of top players are roaming free.

From those that were released by their clubs last summer to those that have become available more recently, here are the four players who could be considered by Premier League clubs as a bargain addition:

Isco

After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco left the La Liga giants this summer to join Sevilla. But he failed to rekindle the spark at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

He only made 19 appearances after arriving in the summer recording just four goal involvements in that time. The midfielder terminated his contract by mutual consent in November and since then has been without a club.

Although his form has headed down in recent times, at just 30 years of age, there's no doubt he still has a lot of top years left in him. As a result, a plethora of Premier League clubs could benefit from his experience and talent.

Vincent Aboubakar

In order to make room for the new addition Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi club Al Nassr reportedly terminated the contract of the striker who is now a free agent.

The Cameroon international is well known for his former spells with Porto and Besiktas and could be a great option for clubs battling lower in the table.

The 31-year-old was impressive in the World Cup for Cameroon, scoring the winner against Brazil. He has also scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 games for Al-Nassr.

Danny Rose

The former Tottenham left-back has been without a club since having his contract terminated by Watford in September.

The 32-year-old posses plethora of Premier League experience and could be a shrewd addition to several Premier League sides, particularly those languishing at the bottom of the table.