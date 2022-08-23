Three goalkeepers on Manchester Uniteds radar as Ten Hag looks for David De Geas backup

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Manchester United will look to sign a new goalkeeper in the final upcoming week of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a goalkeeper for some time now after losing second-choice Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest on loan.

Erik ten Hag reportedly does not see Tom Heaton in his plans for the 2022/23 season as the second choice. Moreover, the Dutch manager reportedly is also apparently wary of number 1 David De Gea's form as well hence are in the market for a quality addition who could challenge the Spanish keeper for the number one role.

The Old Trafford side however apparently will not spend a good fortune and rather will look for cut-price deals from the market to avail the backup. As per the latest rumors, the Premier League giants have been linked with three names so far, and these are the potential options:

Advertisement Advertisement

1. Kevin Trapp

United reportedly have approached the Eintracht Frankfurt keeper as an understudy to De Gea. The German keeper has been on the top of his game in the last few years and even helped the side win the Europa league last season. The former PSG keeper still has two years left on his contract. However, he may be open to a new challenge in the Premier League at this stage of his career. United reportedly now have contacted his camp and the Bundesliga side as they wait for their next action.

2. Tim Krul

The Norwich shot-stopper is another name in the rumour mill. The Dutch keeper has been one of Norwich's best performers in recent times and United reportedly view the 34-year-old as an excellent candidate for a second spot in the goalkeeping section. Krul has extensive Premier League experience and could be a good cut-price option as second choice keeper in the team.

3. Daniel Bachmann

The Watford keeper is another option United are reportedly interested in. However, the Championship side value the Austrian number one highly at the club and it’s unclear whether Watford will allow him to leave with a lower amount.