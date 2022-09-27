Three irregular Arsenal players who are likely to get more first team action in October

Bengaluru, Sept. 27: Arsenal have been flying high this season with just one defeat so far in Premier League.

The North London giants have looked rejuvenated under the leadership of Mikel Arteta with the Spanish tactician forming an impressive playing eleven to compete in the league. But now, with Arteta's men preparing to play nine games in October, it could be their biggest test this season.

The Gunners have produced impressive results all along however Arteta has mostly stuck with his preferred starting eleven. Now with congested fixtures set to come along, Arteta will be forced to make changes to his team ensuring that form remains consistent while injuries are avoided. Such circumstances are likely to be a blessing for a group of people who have struggled for game-time so far and these are three players who could benefit from the packed schedule:

Eddie Nketiah

Gabriel Jesus' terrific form in front of goal has simply made the English attacker a super-sub in the side. Nketiah has played just 87 minutes of football in the Premier League this season, all coming from the bench. The difficult October run may see him getting a shot at first-team football more and it is now up to him to deliver to get a more prominent first-team role.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

The Japanese fullback was a regular last season however an early injury to the season saw Ben White replacing him at the right-back. The England international has been outstanding so far playing as a fullback which has stopped Tomiyasu from getting minutes. The October run of fixtures is likely to hand him a much-needed break once again and it could serve as a good platform for him to win back his place.

Kieran Tierney

Arteta have preferred new signing Zinchenko as a left-back in the side but he is likely to be rested for a couple of games handing the Scottish defender to impress. Tierney has been impressive whenever he has performed, however, injury has not been kind to him. The October run may help Tierney get more minutes in the league where he will certainly have a shot at delivering his quality once again.