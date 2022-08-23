Three issues Thomas Tuchel needs to address

Bengaluru, Aug 23: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has a number of problems to fix with the new Premier League season getting tougher with each passing game.

The Blues narrowly secured a win in their first game against Everton with a 1-0 win. However, things look to be getting only worse with the London-based side now looking out of ideas in the field.

After drawing 2-2 against Spurs despite leading twice, they succumbed to a battering 3-0 defeat in the hands of Leeds United last week. With other top four contenders, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs all looking way more organized, Chelsea could rest behind them in the coming weeks if the German coach does not address a couple of things on the pitch.

Here we have taken a look at three ideas that the Champions League-winning manager could look to execute to get the most out of his squad:

1. More options from the market

New owner Todd Boehly has already shown he is willing to support Tuchel - with the additions of three big-money signings Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, and Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, Tuchel needs more reinforcements in a depleted squad. His team has lacked ideas at the front with no proper number 9 leading the attack while the club also needs a young defender who could protect the backline alongside the aging players like Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. With just more than one week remaining in the deadline, the Premier League side should get more quality from the market to get better.

2. New System

The German coach could try a new system with a more attacking approach to build his side. His current 3-5-2 set-up so far has proved to be pretty pragmatic. Changing his system to a back four could provide the side more flair and more attacking output which the team as of now lacks.

3. Play players in their natural position

Tuchel has shifted James from the right wing-back role to a right center-back role which has completely shut down the right flank. Loftus Cheek has played in the right-wing back in the last two games and in both the games, he has looked like a complete misfit. Putting James in his natural position will not only add more energy to the side but also the English right-back could excel naturally in that way.