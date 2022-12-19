Three January signings Liverpool should target to ensure a strong second half of the season

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be a concerned man right now with his side looking like a mere shadow of their usual best.

In the last few years, the Reds have challenged for every single piece of silverware and in fact, won everything that was possible for them. But, they have had unusual struggles for form this campaign and find themselves 9th in the table after 12 games.

The Reds trail table toppers Arsenal by 15 points and fourth-placed Newcastle United by eight points which clearly suggests that they have an uphill task to even qualify for the Champions League next season. And if they have to do so, they must target additions to the squad in January.

Here, we will take a look at three players Liverpool should be keen on:

Leandro Trossard - Brighton & Hove Albion

Leandro Trossard has enjoyed a phenomenal season so far becoming the main man for Brighton. The Belgian has already scored seven goals and produced two assists in 12 games for the Seagulls this season having also impressed with his versatility. With his contract up for expiry next summer, Liverpool should look to snap him up on a bargain in January.

Bruno Guimaraes - Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League since his January move to Newcastle United from Lyon back in January. The Brazilian has been widely linked with an exit from St. James' Park despite the Magpies' unmatched financial backing. If Guimaraes indeed seeks a move, Liverpool should be looking for his signature as he would be a wonderful addition to the Reds' midfield.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

It is pretty much in public knowledge that Jude Bellingham remains the priority target for Liverpool as they look to revamp their midfield ranks. The Englishman is expected to cost a fortune and his signature will be highly contested but Liverpool should look to secure his signature in January itself if they have to make a statement.