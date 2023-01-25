Three Juventus stars who Premier League clubs could target Next Summer after points deduction scandal

Serie A heavyweight Juventus's chances of securing Champions League football next season could face an uphill task following a 15-point deduction by the Italian authorities.

The Old Lady have been accused of false accounting and have been since penalized. It could leave them down in mid-table and at risk of missing out on European qualification. Should the Bianconeri fail in their appeal against the penalty, there could be a flight of stars seeking an exit from the club for European competition.

If so here we have looked at the three most probable stars who could be in demand next summer from Premier League-

Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian striker opted for Juventus last January despite strong interest from Arsenal. A year on from the move, the 22-year-old is yet to make any significant impact on the side with just 16 goals to his name. However, the youngster is still their best asset and Juventus could utilize his importance to avail maximum fee next summer. Cashing in on him would hand Juventus a sizable amount to cope with the loss of European football and the money could be invested more throughout the squad. The likely destination could be Premier League with several sides still interested in him.

Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United came close to securing a deal for him however personal terms could not be arranged eventually. The French international's contract will be up in the air next summer and he is not expected to renew it if Juve's fall from Europe's elite is confirmed. The 27-year-old who is expected to enter his prime now and is available on a free deal will surely be a subject of strong interest next summer.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is another midfielder who could be in great demand. The 25-year-old has been a regular under Max Allegri and has been in fine form since last season. The Italian international is on loan from Sassuolo, with Juventus having the option to purchase him in the summer for just €25m. However, if Juventus manage a position outside Europe, clubs like United or Arsenal may consider testing the water.