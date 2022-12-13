Three key factors behind Croatia’s dream FIFA World Cup run

Bengaluru, December 13: Croatia will be looking to make history when they face Argentina in the semifinal for a spot in their second successive FIFA World Cup final.

Zlatko Dalic's side struggled in the early stages of the tournament and just about did enough to confirm their berth in the knock-out round, finishing as runners up in Group F.

Following a disappointing game against Japan in the round of 16 where they left it late to clinch the win via penalty, many thought the game against Brazil will be their last in Qatar 2022.

A goal in the injury time of the first half of extra time by Neymar almost made that a reality until Dalic's men fought back in what has now become typical of this perennially underrated team.

The Croats took the game to penalties via a Bruno Petkovic late goal in the closing stage of the second half of extra time and finally won it in the shootout.

Now when Croatia and Argentina square off in the World Cup semifinal at the Lusail Stadium, they will be attempting to become the first European country to reach back-to-back finals in 32 years. A few of factors have played a significant part in this dream.

Advertisement

Here we have looked at three key factors behind Croatia's run in Qatar 2022:

Never-say-die attitude

Despite coming close to an exit numerous times, the Kockasti have never lost hope of a miracle and it is one of the key reasons behind their recent success.

The fighting spirit of the nation has been enormous with each player on the pitch giving more than 100% to do the unthinkable.

From almost vowing out of the group stage, to snatching wins against Japan and Brazil at the last hurdle, the Modric and co have truly been astonishing with all their fighting spirits at the biggest stage.

Solid backline

Ever since Zlatko Dalic has taken charge, his team has mostly taken a pragmatic approach in the biggest tournaments. With the articulated tactics, having a solid backline is more of a necessity and the current squad has undoubtedly matched that demand so far.

The young Gvardiol alongside veteran Lovren has been rock solid in keeping the attackers at bay while the newly uncovered Celtic sensation Josip Juranovic has been livewire in the right flank. Croatia have conceded just three goals in this tournament and the stability in the defence helped the team shine further.

Midfield Star Trio

All of Croatia's chances in the upfront depend upon the quality in the middle. The team has been heavily dependent on Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic.

The tactics revolve around them and their turning up at the crunch moments is one of the key reasons behind their dream run. They have been essential, starting every game at the tournament and all eyes will once again be on them during the Argentina game.