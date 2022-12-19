Liverpool: Three players who have been underwhelming for the Reds this season

Liverpool have endured a very difficult Premier League campaign so far and look pretty much out of the title race already.

After 12 games in the league, they have won just four games while losing four times and drawing four.

Jurgen Klopp's side have done relatively better in the Champions League though having already secured qualification to the round of 16 but everything seems to be going wrong for them in the Premier League.

Almost every single player have underperformed for the Reds so far this campaign which is the key reason why they have struggled so much. Apart from goalkeeper Alisson Becker, there has hardly been any player who have been anywhere at their absolute best. Here, we will take a look at three players whose form has regressed the most this season causing a dip in Liverpool's form.

Virgil van Dijk:

Virgil van Dijk established himself as one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Liverpool but the Dutchman has clearly not been at his best this campaign. The Liverpool number four has often made errors this campaign causing his side trouble and his ability to organize the backline has also been questionable. However, the biggest issue with Van Dijk has been his lack of commitment when making a challenge. The fending off tactics by Van Dijk has not worked for him and the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold:

Trent Alexander-Arnold has never been known for his defensive side of the game but he has never been so much of a liability to his side defensively like he has been this campaign. The England full-back has also not been able to produce the creative magic he is known for. The 23-year-old has to work on his game, particularly the defensive aspect.

Fabinho:

Fabinho has been one of the best defensive midfielders in not only the Premier League but also across Europe. However, the Brazilian has struggled to replicate his form this season and has looked lethargic both on and off the ball. He celebrated his 29th birthday last week and ideally should be at his prime but his form has seen an unusual dip causing Liverpool dearly.