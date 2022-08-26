Three Liverpool players past their peaks

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Liverpool have endured an underwhelming start to their season this time out and find themselves in 16th place right now. They have failed win any of their first three games.

They were held to a 2-2 draw in the opening game of the new Premier League season by Fulham which was followed by a 1-1 stalemate against Crystal Palace. Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 2-1 on Monday at the hands of their rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool's tough start to the season can be somewhat attributed to their injury crisis with several big names missing through injuries. It has also become evident that they have several players on their books who are past their resp3ective primes. Here, we will take a look at three such players.

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino was fondly called el Systemino by the fans for a reason. His unique style of play was the key reason why Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane tasted so much success in terms of scoring goals. Firmino was one of the cornerstones for Klopp as he build his Liverpool machine but things are clearly not working out anymore. The Brazilian seems to have lost his pace and technical ability to affect games and has also struggled for goals or assists.

James Milner

James Milner is clearly past his best and it's quite understandable given he is now 36 years of age. Throughout his entire career, he has been a manager's dream, a player who can play anywhere across the pitch and always gives his 100%. Milner has been called upon by Klopp in the early stages of this season due to an injury-crisis but the Englishman has not been up to the mark.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is not credited enough for the success Liverpool have enjoyed in recent years but his role cannot be understated. His work-rate, tenacity, hunger and above all leadership has been the glue to hold the team together. However, from what he have seen this season, the England international is not the player he used to be. He is clearly past his best and it's high time Klopp should be looking for upgrades.