Three Liverpool players ready for loan moves

Kolkata, July 25: Liverpool look pretty much done in the transfer market as Jurgen Klopp will be keen to ensure that his side keep challenging for every trophy next season.

However, there could still be a number of departures from Anfield this summer, especially on loan.

There are still plenty of young players at the club who look to good to be sparsely used or to be playing at Under-23 level.

Here, we look at three players who could leave Liverpool on loan.

Sepp van den Berg

Highly-rated defender Van den Berg has emerged as a loan option for Bournemouth. The 20-year old spent the last one and half season on loan at Preston North End and largely impressed. Liverpool have plenty of depth at the heart of the defence, which means the Dutchman might be loaned out yet again and continue to gain more and more first-team experience. A loan switch to Bournemouth could be ideal for all parties.

Leighton Clarkson

Clarkson is one of the most highly-rated young players on Liverpool's books right now but there seems to be no room for the talented midfielder in the first-team right now. Aged 20, the Englishman should be keen on more first-team minutes and a loan move seems to be a perfect solution. Clarkson had a disappointing last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers but could be on his way to another Championship side this summer.

Rhys Williams

After his breakthrough season in 2020-21, Rhys Williams set off to Swansea at the start of last season. However, the young defender remained on the periphery before making an early Liverpool return. It is understood that both Liverpool and Williams are keen on another loan spell away from the club and get more experience. The Championship could come calling once more for the Preston-born defender.