Three Liverpool players who need to pick their form up

Kolkata, September 6: Liverpool's underwhelming start to the season continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The Reds have been far from their usual best this season and currently find themselves in the seveth position after six games.

They have only managed nine points so far and are six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has a huge task in his hands if he has to make Liverpool recover from here. They certainly have the personnel to turn things around but the players have to take more responsibility.

Here, we look at three Liverpool who need to step up their game.

Mohamed Salah

Salah signed a brand new mega-money deal to extend his stay at Liverpool this summer but has looked quite ineffective in the first few games. In fact, the Egyptian superstar has not been the same since African Cup of Nations earlier this year. Salah has been operating in a more wider role than he naturally does and has been less involved in build up. If Liverpool have to recover from their tough start to the season, Klopp has to ensure that Salah comes back to his usual form.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool have struggled defensively this season as Virgil van Dijk has not been at his best. The Dutchman, who is usually flawless with his ability to lead the backline, has made quite a few errors already this season. He should have arguably been sent off against Everton with a rash challenge on Amadou Onana but was lucky to be shown onlya yellow. Liverpool have to improve defensively and their star defender also has to do that.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best this season neither defensively nor attacking wise. The Englishman has never been known for his outstanding defensive ability. However, he seems to have lost his attacking prowess as well. The England international has to improve soon as he serves as one of the key creative outlets for the Reds, especially with Thiago out injured.