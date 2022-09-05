Three losers of the transfer window in Premier League

Kolkata, September 5: We have witnessed a blockbuster summer transfer window all across Europe and particularly in the Premier League.

Most of the clubs have spent huge chunks of money in order to revamp their respective squads.

However, not every club have managed to resolve all their issues while several clubs have paid well over the odds.

There have been plenty of panic buys as well, especially in the closing stages of the window.

Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who have been the biggest losers of the summer transfer window this time out.

Chelsea

Chelsea have comfortably broken the Premier League record for money spent in a summer transfer window. However, they have made several overpriced signings as well as panic signings and have failed to address their major issues. The Blues have surpassed the €300m mark in terms of total spending, bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Cesare Casadei, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Carney Chukwuemeka. They have also signed Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus on the deadline day. Thomas Tuchel's side have paid exorbitant fees for the likes of Cucurella and Fofana while Zakaraia is clearly a panic signing who does not improve their midfield at all.

Leicester City



Leicester have been underwhelming both on and off the pitch. While the Foxes are yet to win their first game of the season and find themselves at the rock bottom of the table, they have not done anything in the transfer market to improve their squad. Brendan Rodgers' side have lost key players Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel and have failed to replace them. Their only signings this summer have been Wout Faes from Reims and Alex Smithies on a free transfer from Cardiff City. With the quality they have, Leicester City should escape relegation eventually but they are in all sorts of danger right now.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth did exceptionally well in the Championship last season to secure an automatic promotion to the Premier League but look destined for an immediate drop. The Cherries have failed to make much improvements to their squad over the summer and have spent just £24 million in total. Only Leicester spent less this summer, and they've already sacked Scott Parker after he shared his discontent with the club's operations. This will be a long and difficult season for the south coast side.