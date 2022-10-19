Three managers Barcelona are considering as Joan Laporta considers Xavi Hernandezs future

Kolkata, October 19: As per rumours in Spain, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is getting increasingly frustrated with how the team is performing on the pitch this season. It is claimed that the Catalan giants are already considering the future of Xavi Hernandez as they are not happy with the performance levels of his side.

Barcelona are on the cusp of getting eliminated from the UEFA Champions League even though it is not mathematically confirmed yet. They have also lost 1-3 to Real Madrid on Sunday which has resulted in them going three points behind their bitter rivals in the La Liga table.

Barcelona have heavily backed Xavi during the summer transfer window last time out despite their well-documented financial struggles. However, the Blaugrana are not quite doing justice to the ability of their squad.

Here, we look at three managers the Catalan giants have identified as possible replacements of Xavi Hernandez.

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel is reportedly the first name on Barcelona's wishlist if they look to replace Xavi Hernandez. The former Chelsea manager is tactically very much adaptable which makes him a perfect choice for the Blaugrana. Also, the fact that he is without a club right now, makes him a very attractive option for the Catalan giants.

Marcelo Gallardo

River Plate manager Gallardo has already announced that he is set to leave the Argentine side after the end of this season after enjoying plenty of success. The 46-year-old is regarded very highly and Barcelona are reportedly considering him as an option but his lack of experience in Europe could hurt his chances of landing the Barcelona job.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp is also an option Laporta is considering although it looks quite unlikely at the moment. But, Liverpool have not been at their best this season and if things do not improve, we could see the German parting ways with the Reds at the end of the season. If Klopp becomes available, the Blaugrana will reportedly explore the possibility of convincing him to make a move to Camp Nou.