Three Manchester United players who have improved under Erik ten Hag

Bengaluru, Sep 12: Manchester United have seen quite a turnaround in their fortunes following the appointment of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman endured a difficult start to his life as Manchester United manager losing his first two Premier League games against Brighton and Brentford respectively. However, the Red Devils have since turned things around winning the next four league games including victories against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United experienced yet another slip as they lost their first Europa League game of the season 1-0 to Real Sociedad but Erik ten Hag's side certainly look a lot improved compared to the last season. In this article, we will take a look at three players who have improved the most under the Dutchman.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot struggled to make much of an impact at Manchester United despite joining the club back in 2018. The Portuguese international established himself as the first-choice right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season under Ralf Rangnick but did not completely impress.

However, the Portuguese international has looked a lot improved this season under Ten Hag. Dalot has been excellent defensively and has been a menace while going forward as well. Also, it is pretty evident that the 23-year-old looks extremely committed and assured on the pitch which is encouraging.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sacho had an underwhelming debut season at Old Trafford by his lofty standard but has looked impressive this campaign. The England international has scored twice in seven games already this season having managed just five during the last season. The gifted winger seems to have his confidence back and that has been evident every time he has been on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford had the worst season of his career last time out having scored just five goals across all competitions last season. He even lost his place in the Manchester United starting XI during the closing stages of the last season. However, the 24-year-old has looked extremely impressive this season and seems to have got his confidence back. Rashford looks rejuvenated in the number nine role and has already scored three goals and provided two assists in six games.