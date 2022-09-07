Three Manchester United youngsters who could get a break in Europa League

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: Erik ten Hag has a proven track record of producing young talents and it could the same case at Old Trafford this season.

Despite their struggles in the recent few years, Manchester United have never stopped producing young talents from the academy.

The Red Devils although are yet to promote any youngster from the ranks for the Premier League. However, there is likely to be more rotation for the Europa League fixtures than we have seen in recent games.

United's upcoming fixture against Real Sociedad could see a host of first-team players getting rest and it could open doors for many youngsters.

As of now, according to rumours, these are the three players who could involve more in the first team set-up in Europe.

Zidane Iqbal

The young midfielder has not been named in the 25-man squad however he will be eligible for selection as a U-21 player automatically. United are continuing to give Zidane Iqbal chances to impress and push his way into Erik ten Hag’s squad since the pre-season. The 19-year-old has been training with the first team squad for a time now and could get his much-deserved chance in the Europa League group stage. With Eriksen and Mctominay likely to be given rest, Iqbal could play a good part in 90 mins of football.

Alejandro Garnacho

The 17-year-old winger is one of the most admired youngsters in the academy who was handed his debut by Rangnick at the end of the last season. The Argentine international has already set the stage on fire in the youth ranks.

The Dutch manager has included him against Arsenal on the bench, and he has been part of all six Premier League games, although has only made one substitute appearance so far. He is definitely still short to be a regular at the senior level but considering his growth Ten Hag is likely to hand him minutes in the Europa League.

Facundo Pellistri

The 20-year-old also has been named in the Europa League squad handing him a major boost to his United career. Since signing for the Red Devils the Uruguayan winger has mostly been away on loan. He was supposed to go on loan this season as well however an injury during the transfer window prevented him from going out. He did feature for United in pre-season under Ten Hag and the Dutch coach could also involve him in the first team in the Europa League as well.