Three Manchester United youngsters who would benefit from loan moves

Bengaluru, July 25: Manchester United are enjoying life under new manager Erik ten Hag with Dutchman assessing the squad with each passing game.

United have assembled a comparatively large team for the pre-season that involves several youngsters trying to make a claim for a first-team role.

Although some of them have impressed the manager, considering the current quality and competition of the first team, there may not be enough chances for some of them to develop their game further.

Sending players out on loan has long been part of the player-development strategy at Old Trafford and there could also be a couple of departures with the same agenda this season. Last season, for example, midfielder James Garner spent time at Nottingham Forest and was one of their best players. He is now poised to be a part of first-team football and United apparently believe a couple of youngsters from the current crop could follow the same path.

If some of the reports are to be believed, United have estimated these three players to follow the same path so that they can experience more senior football next:

1. Hannibal Mejbri

A loan to Championship is now beckoning as the 19-year-old looks to sharpen his aggressive style of play and return to United for a first-team spot in 2023. Mejbri made his first team breakthrough at the back-end of last season, appearing twice in the Premier League against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

But United are willing to send him on loan for regular playing time and believe the English second tier could be best for his development. It is understood that as many as four sides - West Brom, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Birmingham are keen on snapping him up.

2. Zidane Iqbal

The 19-year-old is considered one of the most talented players currently emerging from the academy and impressed the onlookers as well as Ten Hag in his first pre-season tour. Having shone in academy ranks, this season could be the ideal time for him to make a jump and test himself regularly at the first-team level. He would massively benefit from loan spells in Premier League or Championship which would help his development.

3. Facundo Pellistri

The right winger joined the club in 2020 and has not progressed well to the first team ranks yet. He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Alaves which has had mixed outcomes. But at just 20 years of age, the club apparently acknowledge the Uruguayan attacker still has a lot of potential in him and could develop his game better with a better environment and opportunity. United are reportedly looking for suitors and some clubs from Portugal are reportedly interested.