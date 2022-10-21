Three midfield options Barcelona are looking at for future transfer

Kolkata, October 21: Despite a strong summer transfer window Barcelona are expected to spend once again in January in order to boost the squad with immediate effort.

The next line of action for the Catalan side is believed to sign a midfielder who could replace Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona's shortcomings in midfield, especially in the holding midfielder area are becoming more obvious with every passing week. With Busquets being the only pivot and the Spanish veteran struggling to maintain his former standard, the La Liga giants are exploring the market for a replacement.

However, considering there are still financial limitations on their shoulder, the club are looking at players who could be available for a cut-price fee. As of now, these three midfielders have been linked with a move and there could be more movements following the conclusion of the World Cup.

1. Ruben Neves

The Portuguese midfielder was linked with an exit in the summer as well however talks did not progress. Neves has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for the last few years and as per rumors, the player is now seeking a better challenge.

Neves will be entering the final year of his contract next summer and has shown no indication of wanting to sign an extension. It is understood that Wolves now could allow the player over a transfer. However, as of now, Barcelona are said to be plotting a loan deal in January with a mandatory purchase clause inserted for the summer of 2023. It now remains to be seen how the transfer progresses next.

2. Jorginho

The Chelsea midfielder is also on the wishlist of the Spanish side. Jorginho is also in the final year of his current contract. Chelsea are eager to tie him down to a new deal however things have not progressed well so far. Jorginho however is unlikely to leave in midway through this season but there is a good chance of him signing a pre-contract with Barcelona if he decides to leave Stamford in the current circumstances.

3. Youri Tielemans

The Belgian midfielder's condition is also the same as Jorginho's. Tielemans is currently serving his final Leicester contract which will be up in the air in next summer. He is almost sure not to sign an extension and it has caught Barcelona's attention.