Three most improved Manchester United players under Erik ten Hag

Bengaluru, January 25: Erik ten Hag has done a pretty commendable job since taking over at Manchester United in the summer, improving most of the under-performing players.

When the Dutchman took over at the club, they were in all sorts of trouble but those look distant memories for the Old Trafford faithful right now. Ten Hag has brought a whole new identity to the club and are playing an excellent brand of football.

In this article, we will take a look at three players who have improved the most under the Dutch manager.

Fred

During his time at the club, Fred has never quite been able to convince the fans entirely. Even though he has not been a regular this season, the Brazil international has done a pretty decent job whenever given an opportunity.

Fred has had just 901 minutes of first-team football this season but has been pretty impressive as an impact sub.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has turned things around at Manchester United this season in a dramatic fashion. The full-back played just four minutes of football before the 2022 FIFA World Cup but has looked like an entirely different player since the World Cup.

With Diogo Dalot out injured, Wan-Bissaka has taken the opportunity with both hands and have now posed a selection dilemma to Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford had a season to forget last time out as he scored just five goals and provided two assists in 32 games across competitions.

The versatile attacker has, however, managed to rediscover his best form this season. The England international has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions this season.