Three newly-signed young players who could make a huge impact in Premier League this season

Kolkata, September 1: Premier League has given a platform to many youngsters in the past who have gone on to become world beaters in the future.

This season, we have seen ao many gifted young players making their moves to the Premier League who have what it takes to become world-class footballers.

Here, we look at three new young Premier League imports who can play an influential roles for their respective clubs this season.

Amadou Onana - Everton

Onana made his switch to Everton this summer from Ligue 1 side Lille for a reported fee of £33 million. The Belgian international has what it takes to become a world-class midfielder thanks to his unique skillset. He is blessed with a frame of 6 feet 4 inches and is technically gifted as well. Everton seem to be in all sorts of troubled with a depleted squad at their dispoal and if they have to avoid relegation, Onana might have to play a big role.

Armel Bella-Kotchap - Southampton

Bella-Kotchap made his move to Southampton from Bundesliga side VfL Bochun in the summer. The 20-year-ood has made an immediate impact at the St Mary's becoming the first-choice of Ralph Hassenhuttl. The Germany under 21 international is regarded very highly and could play an integral role for the Saints this campaign. Southampton have a special talent in their hands who looks like an absolute star in the making.

Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United

Another young summer signing who has made an immediate impact at his new club is Leeds United attacking midfielder Aaronson. The USA international has become a key player at the Elland Road already and has been on song for Jesse Marsch's side. Just 21 years of age, Aaronson seems to have a bright future ahead of himself for both Leeds and the USA.