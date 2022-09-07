Three of the best free transfer signings by Premier League clubs this summer

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: The summer transfer window of the ongoing season ended just last week and once again it proved to be a record-breaking one for the Premier League clubs.

Overall the Premier League clubs spent more than La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A combined, with plenty of exciting signings coming into English football.

This time however not only did the top six sides spend good fortunes, but also clubs outside the traditional elite also spent money massively. With record-breaking signings like Antony, Darwin Nunez, or Erling Haaland, the concluded transfer window promised to be another big affair for English football.

But amidst the chaos of the hundreds of millions, the free agent market also proved to be a decisive one with high-value players signing for some of the top English sides for nothing.

Here we’ve decided to look at three of the best free transfer signings made by Premier League clubs this summer.

Christian Eriksen

Probably the best signing of the lot, the Denmark international joined the Red Devils on a free deal despite interests from Tottenham and Brentford and it is appearing to be one of his best decisions. The 30-year-old has been now tasked with playing as a deep-lying playmaker in a midfield that has lacked imagination for some time. Eriksen so far has been outstanding, to say the least, and he could be the bargain of the season.

Ivan Perisic

Conte snapped up his former player from Inter Milan on a free deal and despite at the age of 33 years, he has shown few signs of slowing down. Conte has rotated the Croatian so far in the first team however in the limited glimpses he has been impressive. Perisic so far has played just 281 minutes but has recorded two assists already playing as a left-wingback.

James Tarkowski

Following the relegation to Burnley, the English defender announced his departure from the club on a free deal. The 29-year-old was approached by several sides but Frank Lampard managed to convince him to Goodison Park. Although Everton are still winless, however, last season's fragile Everton seem to have improved much in the backline and Tarkowski has been a leader among them keeping their Premier League hope alive again this year.