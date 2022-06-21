Three players Arsenal could sign this summer

Kolkata, June 21: Arsenal have already started to bolster their squad ahead of the next season.

The Gunners just missed out on Champions League qualification last season and Mikel Arteta looks desperate to add more quality and depth to his side.

The north London club have already signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

They have also managed to tie Eddie Nketiah down with a new deal.

However, the Gunners look far from fone in the transfer market and could add several more names to their roster before the window closes.

Here, we look at three players who could join Arsenal during the remainder of the transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City

Jesus looks like a player destined to leave Manchester City this summer. Spurs and Chelsea have both been linked with the four-time Premier League winner but it is Arsenal who are believed to be leading the race for the 25-year-old. With his mobility, work rate and versatility, Jesus would be a perfect fit at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Youri Tielemans - Leicester City

Another 25-year-old Premier League star to have been strong linked with a move to Arsenal, Tielemans would be a brilliant signing by Mikel Arteta's side. Tielemans is a number eight by trade who could take the Gunners to the next level. Proven in the Premier League with Leicester City, the Belgian would be a brilliant addition to the Gunners' midfield.

Aaron Hickey - Bologna

Arsenal have struggled at left-back last season with Kieran Tierney missing a major part of the season with injuries. Nuno Tavares was brought in from Benfica last summer to deputise for the Scotsman but he has flattered to deceive at the Emirates. Bologna left-back Hickey has been strongly named as an Arsenal target and he could be a brilliant addition to the Gunners' side. Capable of playing at right-back as well, Hickey's move to Arsenal makes a lot of sense with Takehiro Tomiyasu also being injury-prone.