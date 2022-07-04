Three players Arsenal could target with Aaron Hickey set for Brentford

Bengaluru, July 4: Arsenal have been dealt with a major blow in the transfer market with one of their major targets Aaron Hickey reportedly set to snub them in favour of a move to fellow Premier League side Brentford. As per reports in England, the Bees have agreed to a £14 million deal with Bologna for the Scottish left-back.

The 20-year-old was believed to be Mikel Arteta's first choice as he was evidently looking to add more depth and quality at left-back. The Gunners signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica last summer to deputize for injury-prone Kieran Tierney but the 22-year-old had a pretty forgettable debut season for the Gunners.

Hickey was reportedly targeted as an upgrade on the Portuguese but the Gunners must find another way soon with the Scotsman set for Brentford Community Stadium.

In this article, we will look at three players the North London club could look at as alternatives to Hickey:

Nicolás Tagliafico - Ajax

Nicolás Tagliafico does not qualify as an understudy to Tierney by any means but he would provide quality competition to the Scotsman if he moves to the Emirates. The Argentine international has been linked with so many top clubs across the continent in the past but has somehow not been snapped up yet from the Johan Cryuff Arena. Aged 29 now, Tagliafico is fast losing his opportunity to earn his big move away from Ajax and Arsenal could capitalize on that.

Luca Netz - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Another young left-back to have been regarded as an immense future prospect, Luca Netz could be the perfect alternative to Hickey. Aged just 19, Netz has already shown his immense potential at Borussia Mönchengladbach having already featured 26 times for the Bundesliga side. Just like Hickey, Netz is also a bombarding full-back who loves to burst forward on every opportunity and is also a pretty solid defender.

Federico Dimarco - Inter Milan

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco, according to recent reports. The Nerrazzurri are believed to be happy to sell the left-back for £20 million and could prove to be a fantastic asset to the Gunners. Capable of playing either at left-back, left winger and even as a central defender, Dimarco would be a brilliant addition to the Gunners thanks to his versatility.