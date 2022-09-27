Three players eyed by Barcelona as Sergio Busquets successor

Bengaluru, Sep 27: FC Barcelona are facing the glaring prospect of losing their star player Sergio Busquets next summer. The Spanish international has his contract expiring next summer and has already admitted that he has a number of offers at his disposal. Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, are said to be leading the race for the signing of the decorated midfield dynamo.

Busquets has been one of the most integral players for everything Barcelona have achieved in recent years. He has rightfully established his status as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time if not the absolute best. Xavi, being a former teammate of Busquets, knows better than anyone that replacing him will be a nearly impossible task.

Busquets has been ever-reliable and consistent for the Blaugrana during his 15 years at the club and replacing him will be quite difficult but Barcelona have already started the groundwork for bringing in his successor. Here, we will take a look at three options the Catalan giants are believed to be considering.

Rodri

Rodri is probably the closest to Busquets in terms of style of play and playing under Pep Guardiola has certainly ensured that. The 26-year-old is an indispensable member of the Manchester City side but Barcelona are said to be ready to test the resolves of the Cityzens as well as of the Spaniard next summer.



Joshua Kimmich

Bayer Munich star Joshua Kimmich has also attracted Barcelona's interest as they look to replace Busquets. Kimmich has become one of the best defensive midfielders in world football since Pep Guardiola made him switch from right-back and he has since grown into the role. Kimmich would also be a brilliant replacement for Busquets but snatching him away from Bayern Munich will be quite difficult.

Jorginho

Probably the most realistic name in this list is Chelsea star Jorginho. The Italian international is also in the final year of his deal at Chelsea and could move on a free transfer next summer. Barcelona could be his dream destination as he could replace arguably the best number six of all time.