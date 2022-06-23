Three players linked with Paris Saint-Germain

Bengaluru, June 23: Paris Saint-Germain had an underwhelming last season even after having arguably the greatest transfer window in the history of football.

The French giants made stellar signings like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer but could only clinch the Ligue 1 title.

They encountered yet another heartbreak in the Champions League having lost to Real Madrid in the round of 16 with the Spaniards making a remarkable comeback.

PSG have managed to tie Kylian Mbappe down with a new deal despite interest from Real Madrid and also look on the verge of recruiting a new manager. Christophe Galtier is strongly linked with the job with Mauricio Pochettino looking set for facing the axe. Zinedine Zidane has also been touted as a target but is reportedly not much keen on the Parc des Princes hot seat.

PSG have been linked with a number of top players across Europe. Here, we will take a look at three players they have been strongly linked with.

Renato Sanches - Lille

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches. PSG's newly-appointed sporting advisor Luis Campos is working on a deal to sign the Lille star having formerly worked on a deal to bring the midfielder to Lille back in 2019 when he was the sporting director at the club. AC Milan have had personal terms agreed with the 24-year-old since January. However, the Rossoneri are yet to agree a deal with Lille and PSG are now ready to hijack the deal.

Vitinha - FC Porto

Paris Saint-Germain are set to beat several Premier League teams to the signing of Porto midfielder Vitinha, as per reports in Portugal. The 22-year-old has emerged one of the most sought after midfielders after a stellar season in the Primeira Liga. He attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham, Leeds, Everton and Newcastle United but PSG currently lead the chase for the 22-year-old. They have already triggered the €40 million release clause in the Portugal international's contract.

Gianluca Scamacca - Sassuolo

PSG are also looking to reinforce their attack and Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca has reportedly emerged as a target for the French side. The 23-year-old had a stellar season for Sassuolo during which he fired home 16 goals in 36 games. He has also become the first-choice striker of Roberto Mancini in the Italian national setup. Scamacca has attracted interest from across the continent but PSG are reportedly leading the chase and could offload Mauro Icardi if they can land the Italian.