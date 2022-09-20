Three players Liverpool could consider if they fail to land Jude Bellingham next summer

Kolkata, September 20: It was quite evident this summer that Liverpool were in desperate need to sign a quality midfielder.

They waited until the deadline day to secure the signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus but the Brazilian is clearly not the ideal signing they wanted.

According to rumours in England, the Reds made enquiries for three midfielders this summer but failed to land any of them.

They first targeted Aurelien Tchouameni but the Frenchman opted to join Real Madrid instead. Liverpool then made an enquiry for Jude Bellingham but Borussia Dortmund made it abundantly clear that they will not let the Englishman depart this summer after the sale of Erling Haaland.

The Merseyside giants then tried their luck with a bid for Federico Valverde but Real Madrid rejected the bid for the Uruguayan international who is a key part of their present and future.

It is pretty well documented that Liverpool's priority for the next summer remains Bellingham but with the England international attracting interest from clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United, they must be prepared with an alternative if they fail to land the 19-year-old.

Here, we look at three players they could look for if they miss out on Bellingham.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Lazio

Milinkovic-Savic is a player who has outgrown Lazio a long time back but still remains contracted to the Italian capital club. The Serbian international is an all-action midfielder who contributes to both attack and defence and is also blessed with a massive frame. The 27-year-old is also a reliable goalscorer and creator from midfield, something Liverpool are in dire need of. With his contract expiring in 2024, the Serb could be available on the cheap next summer and could prove to be a solid alternative to Bellingham.

Ruben Neves - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Neves has been a crucial player for Wolves over the years and has also taken the armband this summer following the departure of Conor Coady. Neves is a Premier League proven midfielder who has all the attributes of taking Liverpool midfield to the next level. He is equally capable as a number six or a number eight and is a sublime passer of the ball while also being known for scoring screamers. With his contract also expiring in 2024, Neves could be a solid addition to the Reds on a bargain.

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Wirtz became a sensation following his emergence at Bayer Leverkusen and is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in world football. The German international is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament and is fighting to become fit in time for the FIFA World Cup. Leverkusen are seemingly struggling without the 19-year-old and if Liverpool miss out on Bellingham, they could target the German wonderkid as an alternative.