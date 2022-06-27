Three players Liverpool could sell in the summer transfer window

Bengaluru, June 27: Liverpool's summer transfer activity in terms of new recruits may have been completed with three new arrivals Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.

The club spent a record £85m on the Uruguay international while paid just £6.5m for Ramsay and £7.7m for the Fulham prodigy. Now the Reds are looking to switch their attention to outgoings during the remainder of the transfer window.

Star winger Sadio Mane has already become their first major outgoing who has completed a £35m move to Bayern Munich. Sporadic attacker Takumi Minamino will be next to make a move to Monaco for a fee of around £15.

If reports are to be believed, there could be these three more departures during this transfer window.

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain has dropped down the pecking order at a rapid rate in the last few years. Last season he managed just 1500 minutes of football in all competitions. He is not expected to make a turnaround in a staffed midfield ahead of the new season. With now just one year remaining in his deal, the Reds are mostly looking at the last chance to recoup any money they spent on him nearly five years ago. A couple of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in a cut-price deal.

2. Neco Williams

The academy right-back spent last season on loan at Fulham to get more playing time and prove his worth. The 21-year-old has had a great outing however there may not be a place for him on the first team anytime soon. Following the signing of Ramsay, Williams will be the third choice in the side and hence the club are looking to make a profit from his sale. The Wales international is valued at around £15m. The Craven Cottage side reportedly are interested in signing on a permanent deal while another promoted side Nottingham Forest also remain in contention.

3. Nat Phillips

The center-back also spent last season on loan at the Championship side AFC Bournemouth and played a pivotal part in helping them win the promotion. With four center-back ahead of him in the first team, he is also not expected to make a grade at the club in current circumstances.

Liverpool hence are looking to sell him at this high time, with a £15m value placed on his shoulder. Bournemouth are interested in acquiring him permanently.