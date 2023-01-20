Three players Liverpool could sign this month to revive their season

Liverpool find themselves in all sorts of trouble right now. Jurgen Klopp's side have looked like a shadow of their usual selves this campaign and are languishing in the 9th position in the Premier League table.

The Reds have secured just 28 points in 18 games this season and are 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's side have looked far from inspiring of late and suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. With key players struggling as well as the team's overall injury struggles, Jurgen Klopp has a tricky job in his hands if he has to revive the Reds' season.

Liverpool responded to their poor form with a blockbuster January signing in the form of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. However, it is pretty much evident that they could do with further additions to their side. Here, we will take a look at three players they could consider signing.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a target of several clubs following his exploits for both club and country. The Ghana international has been on song for Ajax this season and also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A versatile player, who can play either in midfield as well as anywhere in the front three, Kudus could be a worthwhile addition to the Liverpool side.

Advertisement

Ruben Neves - Wolves

Ruben Neves has been ever-impressive for Wolves over the years despite the Midlands club's up-and-down form. Neves is a quality midfielder who is capable of playing either at number six or number eight. He is also a natural leader and currently captains Wolves. With the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggling, Neves could be a wonderful addition to the Merseyside giants.

Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig

Liverpool's backline has been shambolic in recent weeks and Virgil van Dijk's injury has landed them in a worse place. Joel Matip possibly had the worst game of his Liverpool career against Brighton. Joe Gomez has also not been at his best when given an opportunity. Liverpool could ideally fix the situation by signing arguably the best young centre-back in Europe right now. Josko Gvardiol made it abundantly clear that a move to Liverpool would be his dream come true and the Reds could make a strong statement by breaking the bank to sign the Croatia international.