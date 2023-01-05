Three players Liverpool should consider to replace struggling Fabinho

Bengaluru, January 5: Liverpool have been one of the most dominating teams in both England and Europe in recent times. However, things have not quite worked out for the Reds this season, particularly in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have struggled for any kind of consistency this campaign. An area where Liverpool have particularly struggled this season is in the middle of the park.

Fabinho, who has been near-flawless over the years, has seen a dramatic dip in his stocks this campaign. The Brazil international has looked like a shadow of his former self.

Manager Klopp will surely be a worried man with his number six struggling and could be in the market to bring in another top class number six.

Here, we will take a look at three players Liverpool could target:

Declan Rice - West Ham United

Declan Rice has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent times and should be looking for a move away from West Ham United in the near future.

Rice's contract with the Hammers expires in the summer of 2024 meaning West Ham could look to cash in hin this summer.

At just 23 years of age, Rice is already hugely experience in the Premier League as well as in the international circuit. Rice would be a solid option to replace Fabinho in the long run.

Advertisement

Ismael Bennacer - AC Milan

Ismael Bennacer has been linked with a move to Liverpool a number of times in recent past. The 25-year-old is a more of a deep-lying playmaker than a destroyer and would give the Liverpool side a whole new dimension in the middle of the park.

Bennacer has been one of the key players for AC Milan in recent years and helped the Rossoneri win the Serie A title last season.

Moises Caicedo - Brighton & Hove Albion

Moises Caicedo has been another player widely linked with Liverpool in recent times and the Reds even made an offer for the 21-year-old earlier this month.

Caicedo has been sensational for Brighton since joining the club from his boyhood club Independiente del Valle in Ecuador.

Caicedo has been likened to N'Golo Kante for his similarity in style of play with the French midfielder. He would be a fantastic addition to Liverpool.