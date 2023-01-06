Three players Manchester City could sign in the summer transfer window

Bengaluru, January 6: Manchester City have dominated English football in recent years but have not been at their usual best this campaign.

The Sky Blues are already eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table and it would be an uphill task for them to win the Premier League title from here.

Despite their overall dominance in the Premier League in recent years, Manchester City have always kept on working to improve their squad.

Regardless of their title retention this campaign, Pep Guardiola's side are expected to strengthen significantly in the summer.

Here, we will take a look at three players Manchester City could sign in the summer:

Rafael Leao - AC Milan

Rafael Leao has been a player very much in demand in recent times. The Portugal international has been phenomenal for AC Milan over the past couple of years and played a key role to help the Rossoneri win the Scudetto last season.

He won the Serie A Player of the Year as well as the Serie A MVP last season. Manchester City have struggled to replace Raheem Sterling with Jack Grealish struggling to live up to his price tag.

The 23-year-old has been widely linked with a host of clubs across Europe and Manchester City could be his next destination.

Advertisement

Declan Rice - West Ham United

Declan Rice is pretty much destined to leave West Ham United in the summer and has been linked with a number of clubs.

Chelsea have been tipped to be leading the race to being their former youth graduate back to the club.

However, Manchester City have also been linked with the midfielder and could very well make a move to sign the 23-year-old.

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham could be subject to a transfer battle among a number of clubs in the summer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are the two clubs believed to be leading the race to sign the coveted English wonderkid.

However, Manchester City have also expressed their interest in the teenage sensation and could reunite him with his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland at the Etihad.