Three players Manchester City could target if Bernardo Silva joins Barcelona next summer

Kolkata, September 14: Bernardo Silva has been one of the key players for Manchester City over the years.

The Portuguese international has seen a major development under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola who has transformed him into a complete midfielder.

Silva has been used in a range of positions by the Cityzens in recent years. He looks equally comfortable in midfield as well as on the flanks and has been a prime creator for the Sky Blues.

However, this could well be his last season at the Etihad with interest from Barcelona being pretty well-documented. With the Blaugrana finally overcoming their financial struggles, it is highly likely that Xavi Hernandez will be back in the hunt for his prime target next summer.

Replacing a player of Silva's calibre and versatility will be a huge ask for the Cityzens. There are not many players who can play in so many positions as the Portuguese with as much impact. We will take a look at three players the Cityzens could look for if they have to replace Bernardo Silva.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans was strongly rumoured to be on a move this summer but he still remains a Leicester City player and looks destined to leave on a free next summer. The Belgian is proven in the Premier League and ticks all the boxes to become a world class midfielder in years to come. Tielemans could be an absolute bargain if Manchester City decide to snap him up next summer.

James Maddison

Another Leicester City players makes the list in the form of Maddison as the Englishman continues to impress for a struggling Foxes side. Maddison is technically gifted midfielder who boasts a fantastic eye for a pass and is also known for his outstanding set-piece ability. Maddison could be a brilliant replacement of Silva if he joins Guardiola's side.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a player who has simply outgrown his club Lazio over the last few years and desperately needs a move to become a truly great midfielder. The Serbian is an all-action midfielder who is also physically gifted and has both goals and assists in his game. Milinkovic-Savic would be quite a brilliant addition to the Manchester City side.