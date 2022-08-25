Three players Manchester United could sign before transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 25: Manchester United have bolstered their squad ahead of the new season with the additions of four new faces so far - Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Lisandro Martinez but there could still be more to come.

The biggest of them is undoubtedly the Real Madrid midfielder whom the club signed just week, likely as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder De Jong.

However, it is believed that manager Erik ten Hag still sees weakness in his squad. Ahead of next week's deadline, there could be at least three more incomings, and here are the potential players who could sign for the side:

1. Antony

Advertisement Advertisement

The Brazilian sensation is believed to be the foremost priority of the Red Devils before the window closes. Ten Hag reportedly sees his former player as a vital cog to strengthen the attack and the club have been in close touch with Ajax. The right-winger reportedly is pushing for a move however with the Dutch side asking for a fee close to €100m, United are still at the negotiation table to lower it down. However, there is a feeling among the United camp, that the deal could be finalized before the deadline.

2. Martin Dúbravka

United is also in the market for a goalkeeper who could act as an understudy to De Gea. The Serbian shot-stopper reportedly has been contacted by the Premier League giants. The 33-year-old Newcastle keeper reportedly is keen to join the English side. Dubravka has lost his first-team chances to new arrival Nick Pope this season. So Dubravka looking for a new challenge at this moment is quite viable.

3. Cody Gakpo

The PSV starlet has also been on the radar of Ten Hag who scored 12 goals and registered 13 assists in 27 Eredivisie appearances last season. Many have regarded the 23-year-old as an alternative target to the Brazilian however as per rumors in Dutch media, United could look to bring in both Antony and the PSV prodigy this summer. Gakpo could cost less than the Brazilian given he is currently valued at around £34m and the deal appears attainable to United.