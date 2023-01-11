Three players Newcastle United could sign before the window shuts

Newcastle United could be set for a busy January transfer window as the Magpies set to continue their aspiration of a top-four finish with better squad strength.

They were strong relegation contenders at this point in the previous campaign, but they have since improved and are currently headed in an opposite direction.

The Magpies are presently the favorites to be in the top four as they are just four points behind Manchester City, sitting third. They are in an unheard-of situation thanks to Howe's leadership and the transfers they have made so far.

Contrary to perceptions of their financial influence, the St. James Park side have spent quite wisely in the last January and Summer window, signing players who are preferred for their gameplan and prolonged future.

Howe now has a respectable team, but there are concerns about the depth of their talent if they are to continue to push for a Champions League spot. As a reason, the club hence are looking at the January window once again to improve its potency and these are some players that have been linked with them:

1. Kevin Danso

Newcastle currently have one of the tightest defense in the league with summer signing Sven Botman and Fabian Schar protecting the goal. However, it is understood that Howe is keen on adding reinforcement in that area once again and has chosen RC Lens star Kevin Danso to compete with them. The Austrian 24-year-old central defender has been on the rise in the last few years and catching the limelight for his performance in Ligue 1 this term. The youngster is apparently valued around €40-50 million mark which should be feasible for them.

Advertisement

2. Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder is a hot prospect coming out of South America and Newcastle are ready to invest in him this January as per reports. Newcastle are looking to add depth to the midfield with Guimaraes being the only reliable midfielder at the club while Howe looking for alternatives to Jonjo Shelvey. Gomes has been on the rise at Flamengo over the last 18 months and currently has a £54m release clause included in his deal. He could be another one for the future and Newcastle could bet on him considering his potential.

3. Desire Doue

Newcastle United is apparently interested in bringing in another talented young player, with sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly planning a deal for Desire Doue of Stade Rennais who has been likened to Eduardo Camavinga. The 17-year-old midfielder has played 16 times at the senior level for Rennes and already has three goals to his name. Newcastle have played Willock as a more advanced midfielder. However, there is a lack of any other option in that role and getting Doue could solve that case. The deal although could be tough to negotiate as he only has recently signed a new contract to extend his deal until the summer of 2025.