Three players West Ham United could potentially sign this summer

Bengaluru, July 3: West Ham United are likely to be pretty active in the summer transfer after somewhat of a mixed last campaign. Despite being in contention for Champions League and Europa League places for the majority of the season, the Hammers only managed a seventh-place finish which now allows them to compete in the Conference league next season.

The team reached the Europa League semi-final competing with some of the top sides before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt. It was still one of West Ham's better seasons and there were enough positive instances for David Moyes to guide his team further forward.

But in order to do that, the London-based side need to procure more quality from the transfer market and if some of the reports are to be believed, the Scottish manager is leaving no stones unturned to push on and invest in the team.

They have already secured the signing of defender Nayef Aguerd and now continue to link with several names. These are the potential players who could join them during the transfer window:

1. Jesse Lingard

The Former Manchester United midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to the London Stadium after a successful spell there on loan in the second half of the 2020/21 season. The English midfielder scored nine goals and racked up four assists in the top flight over 16 starts that season. He was linked with a switch to London last summer as well however United did not let him go.

But with now his contract expiring with United, Moyes reportedly has asked the board for a Bosman move. Considering the midfielder's admiration for the Scottish manager and his previous display at West Ham, there's a big possibility of this deal happening.

2. Armando Broja

The Chelsea academy starlet is reportedly another target of the Hammers who has had an impressive outing on loan at Southampton last season. Broja scored nine goals in 38 games across all competitions for Southampton during his loan spell. West Ham are stepping on a tightrope when it comes to their position upfront with Michail Antonio as their only recognized striker.

The 31-year-old also has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in recent times. So their interest in the Albanian striker makes sense. However, he is also being chased by the likes of Newcastle, Everton, Napoli, and Inter Milan, so they may have to act quickly.

3. Arnaut Danjuma

Probably the most high-profile name on this list, the Villareal winger is reportedly one of Moyes' prime targets this summer. The 25-year-old has taken his to next level last season after signing for the La Liga side. Capable of playing across the frontline, the former Bournemouth attacker's versatility will be a welcome addition to Moyes’s team.

However, he is valued at around €45 million and Villareal are unprepared to bring it down. The Hammers are currently in talks with the player's camp as well as Villareal and the upcoming week could be decisive for his future.