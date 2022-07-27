Three players who could still leave Arsenal this summer

London, July 27: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club has to move some squad members on before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

The north London club have been very active in terms of incomings so far this summer, spending the most by any club in Europe to bring in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, midfielder Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, and young winger Marquinhos from Sao Paolo.

They have spent a total of £120 million on new signings but Arsenal have struggled to find suitors for their outcasts so far.

At the moment, Arsenal have as many as 31 senior players on their books, six more than the permissible limit of 25 set by the Premier League. Hence, the Gunners must do everything they can to find buyers for players who currently find themselves not in Arteta's plans. Here, we look at three players Arseal could sell before the transfer window is shut.

Bernd Leno

Leno lost his place between the sticks to Aaron Ramsdale last season following the Englishman's arrival last summer. The 30-year-old is expected to leave the Emirates this summer with newly-promoted Fulham strongly linked with the German international. Leicester City are also said to be monitoring his situation as the Foxes look to replace Kasper Schmeichel.

Pablo Mari

Mari has been a major flop since his move to Arsenal from Flamengo in 2020. He spent the last season on loan at Udinese but could not quite impress. The 28-year-old is expected to be offloaded this summer but has not managed to attract too many suitors. Turkish side Fenerbahce have been credited with an interest in the Spaniard but only on a loan deal.

Lucas Torreira

Torreira has failed to to live up to expectations following his big-money move from Sampdoria in 2018. The Uruguayan has been loaned out to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina but has not quite been able to drag himself back into Mikel Arteta's plans. An exit is expected to be on the cards but there has not been substantial interest in his services.