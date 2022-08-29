Three players who have been instrumental for Manchester Uniteds improvement under Erik ten Hag

Bengaluru, Aug 29: Erik ten Hag's tenure at Manchester certainly did not take on an impressive fashion but the Red Devils are slowly but surely turning things around. After two defeats in their first two games, they have now won two in a row changing the mood.

Manchester United players are seemingly adapting to life under their new boss gradually. In this article, we will take a look at who have been integral behind their turnaround over the last couple of games.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was snapped up by Manchester United this summer on a free transfer after his contract with Brentford expired. The Danish playmaker has fit really well under Erik ten Hag. He is playing in a number eight role and has done justice to the responsibility assigned to him by the manager. Eriksen's great start to life at Old Trafford has been a huge positive for the Red Devils.

Lisandro Martinez

Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez followed his manager Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in the summer but had a miserable start to life at the club. However, the defender has taken his game to a whole another level in the last couple of games bagging two man of the match awards in the process. Martinez has been utterly impressive over the last two games catching the eye with his aggressive style of defending.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho made his move to Manchester United last summer from Borussia Dortmund but could not impress during his first season at the club. However, the Englishman seems to have improved big time this season following the arrival of Ten Hag. The winger looks to have got his confidence back following his brilliant goal against Liverpool which has been a huge turning point for the Red Devils' season.