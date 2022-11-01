Three positions Antonio Conte wants to improve in winter window for Tottenham

Bengaluru, November 1: Tottenham are ready to back Antonio Conte once again in the January transfer window despite heavy spending in the summer.

Spurs made five new signings in Conte's first summer window at the club as Richarlison, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and Yves Bissouma all joined on permanent deals, while Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet was also acquired on a season-long loan.

Although the performances have definitely improved from the last season with Spurs now sat at third in the league table, it appears Conte is not content with the players he already has at his disposal.

The Italian is still pushing the board for new arrivals so that he can close the gap to the top and get his side pushing in every competition. Chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly acknowledged the matter and they are now expected to have a busy winter window.

As per rumors, Tottenham could look at at least three signings for the first-team role as Conte has reportedly demanded a defender, a central midfielder as well as an attacker.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly Conte's top target. However, Bastoni has been a central figure for Inter and it is hard to imagine the Serie A side letting him leave midway.

The other player who has very recently been strongly linked with Spurs is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. The 23-year-old midfielder is apparently set for an exit from Turin, and Conte is eager to land the US international for his versatility.

Leicester City star playmaker James Maddison and Sassuolo attacker Hamed Traore are the other potential names linked with Tottenham over a January move.

It will be now interesting to see if Spurs can pull off these signings in the coming months. Most of Tottenham's preferred options are key players in their respective squads and the club may need to spend a good fortune or convince the player to make the move.