Three positions Chelsea could look to improve from market

Following a strong start to his Chelsea career, Graham Potter now seems to be facing the real task ahead of him.

They are out of FA Cup and are 10 points below the top four in the league. Due to some injuries to important players and the lack of impact from the players brought in during the summer, the Stamford Bridge side now looks unsettled.

The former Brighton manager lost just once in the first two months. His record in the Champions League were particularly much impressive. Chelsea were in danger of crashing from the group stage while being coached by former manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, since taking charge in Europe Potter has not lost any game. More significantly, he finished strong against AC Milan and RB Salzburg with a few convincing wins.

However, in the last two months, he now has registered just one win out of eight and recently faced a heavy 4-0 thrashing against Manchester City.

But owner Todd Bohely despite the inconsistency is still ready to back the English manager and has given the green signal to explore the market for solutions. They have already roped in young defender Benoit Badiashile this window but to remain in the hunt for a top-four finish, they need more quality.

Advertisement

Keeping that in mind here we have looked at such three areas where the Blues need to work and improve upon from the market:

1. Striker

Chelsea have particularly been dreadful upfront with neither Kai Havertz nor summer arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being prolific upfront. Both the attackers combined have ten goals to their name which is quite underwhelming. Chelsea are understood to be working on deals to bring in a striker in this window and have been linked with Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram.

2. Midfielder

Chelsea's midfield have been another area that requires more depth and quality. With consistent injury ravaging Ngolo Kante and Jorginho nowhere near his best, the Stamford Bridge side need a young and energetic midfielder who can link up the defense and midfield. They have been linked with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and the rumours could gather pace in the upcoming week.

3. Right-back

Recce James has been a livewire on the right flank whenever he has featured but the English fullback has been facing injuries on a regular basis, handing the manager to opt for the alternative.

Veteran Cesar Azpilicueta has been pretty disappointing this season and Chelsea should need to look for a new option in that area. Over the summer, Chelsea were linked with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries but nothing materialized. It would be better for Chelsea to rope in a right-back even for a stop-gap solution for the remainder of the season.