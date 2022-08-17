Three positions Chelsea could reinforce before the transfer window shuts

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Chelsea have got off to a decent start to the season under Thoms Tuchel and are yet to lose a match following a win over Everton and draw against Tottenham last week in Premier League.

They have made three crucial signings for their upcoming campaign in Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly but there are shortcomings for everyone to notice.

The German manager has many options across the field but significantly lacks quality in some areas while there is a lack of squad strength in some positions.

The Blues reportedly acknowledges the situation and hence, are seeking help from the market. As it stands, according to many rumors, the club are still seeking at-least three more transfers before the transfer window closes.

Here are three positions that Chelsea are still looking to address in the transfer market:

Center back

Chelsea are likely to keep their back three-formation and if so, they could run out of energy in a prolonged season. So far, looking at the current roster, their back three is likely to be the triplet of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, and new signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

With all of them into their 30s, age could come as a factor and the Blues could very well find themselves in a situation where one or more of Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, or Kalidou Koulibaly are injured. Then the only other option in the center-half will be Trevoh Chalobah.

As a result, getting a young and budding center-back should be their next major agenda. The club are said to be looking at the same profile in the market and Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is reportedly one of their prime targets.

Striker

The Blues are currently struggling to find a prolific number 9 and that is without a doubt the biggest missing piece in Tuchel's system so far. The current striker Kai Havertz has been quite underwhelming playing upfront while another option Timo Werner left the club earlier in the month, leaving the Blues with not so many options up front. Chelsea are looking to address the situation and ready to add another striker to their list. They are believed to be looking to add a short-term fix and Barcelona striker Aubameyang's name has been doing the rounds recently.

Right-back

With Tuchel heavily relying on their wingback, the absence of a suitable recognized right wingback back-up could be a headache for the Blues like last season. During Reece James' absence last season due to injury, Chelsea struggled to replace him with other players. The club hence needs someone who can challenge James at right wingback and there could be incoming in this position before the window shuts.